Shafaq News- Baghdad

A 56-year-old man from Maysan province died by suicide in Baghdad on Friday, a security source told Shafaq News, hours after three other suicides elsewhere in the capital.

The man jumped from the 10th floor of Baghdad Hospital inside the Medical City complex. Preliminary information indicated that the man had been experiencing mental health problems, the source added.

Iraq recorded 617 suicides in the first six months of 2026, according to the Interior Ministry, which warned in July that the issue had become “an increasingly serious social challenge.”

Read more: When life feels closed from all sides: Iraq’s rising suicide cases