Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Police in Kirkuk province arrested three men for fishing with electric shock devices in the Little Zab River, a tributary of the Tigris River, police spokesman Col. Amer Nouri Shwani told Shafaq News.

River police caught the three in the act and seized their equipment. Legal proceedings were initiated against the suspects ahead of their referral to the judiciary.

Electrofishing is banned under Iraqi laws protecting fish stocks.

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