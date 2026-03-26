Araghchi hails Iraqis as “true brothers” after backing Iran

Shafaq News- Tehran/ Baghdad

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday praised Iraq’s religious authorities, government, and public for their “wise” stance condemning US and Israeli attacks on Iran.

In a post on X, Araghchi highlighted Iraq’s support for Iran's “government and people” in confronting the aggression. He also noted condolences offered over the killing of Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, adding that such gestures show “true brothers are known in times of hardship.”

يجب الاشادة بالمواقف الحكيمة للمراجع العظام والحكومة والشعب العراقي، في إدانة اعتداءات امريكا والكيان الصهيوني،والوقوف إلى جانب ايران حكومة وشعبا في مواجهة هذا العدوان.تقديمكم للتعازي في استشهاد قائد الثورة يعكس عمق الروابط المتينة بين الشعبين.ففي الشدائد يُعرف الإخوة الحقيقيون. — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) March 26, 2026

The remarks follow the escalation that began on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran, after which Iran-aligned armed factions in Iraq claimed several attacks on what they described as “enemy bases.” The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) reported at least 3,268 people killed, including 1,443 civilians and at least 217 children.

Read more: Wave of attacks on diplomatic missions risks isolating Iraq internationally