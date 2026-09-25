Shafaq News- Babil

More than 18 women artists showed around 60 works at the second all-women art exhibition in the city of Hilla, in Babil province, spanning a range of styles and schools.

Artist and exhibition director Basim al-Asmawi told Shafaq News that, in the show, held under the title Women in Their Exhibition (Hunna fi Ma’aridihinna), the participants presented works reflecting their own experiences and artistic expression, adding that the experience will be repeated yearly to support women's presence in the cultural and artistic scene.

The youngest participant, Mayar Amer, showed two paintings and said she had been drawing since the age of six, moving from pencil and charcoal to acrylics. First-time exhibitor Omaima Mohammed al-Muraab presented four paintings using different techniques, including relief-paste painting and painting on glass, and urged women and girls with talent to make use of available opportunities.

Artist Saad Mubarak called the exhibition an important step in spotlighting the work of women painters in Hilla, saying such initiatives let women move from making art at home to exhibiting it and presenting their abilities to the public.