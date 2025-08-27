Iraq’s Basra Fair kicks off with strong local and foreign turnout

Shafaq News – Basra

The Basra International Fair opened on Wednesday with the participation of 128 companies representing ten countries.

Exhibition media director Osama Majid told Shafaq News the fair will run for ten days, from August 27 to September 6, with exhibitors showcasing a wide variety of products, including food, household items, cosmetics, furniture, and school supplies.

The event, Majid noted, has attracted both local and international firms, ‘’underscoring Basra’s growing importance as Iraq’s commercial gateway to the region.’’