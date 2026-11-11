Shafaq News- Baghdad

Baghdad’s Al-Karkh First Investigation Court on Wednesday lifted a year-long suspension of Iraq’s fourth national mobile license, allowing the Ministry of Communications to move forward with the project.

In a statement, Communications Minister Mustafa Sanad confirmed the court’s decision, noting that the suspension was overturned after the ministry met the standards and requirements for ensuring fair competition.

بعد توقف دام سنة بسبب قرار المحكمة المتضمن أمر ولائي إيقاف الإجراءات. محكمة تحقيق الكرخ الأولى تمنح وزارة الاتصالات الحق باستئناف العمل بالرخصة الوطنية الرابعة وتلغي أمرها الولائي، بعد امتثال وزارة الاتصالات للمعايير والمتطلبات الامثل لبيئة المنافسة العادلة. — مصطفى جبار سند (@m_j_sanad) November 11, 2026

The license covers the National Mobile Telecommunications Company (NMTC), a state-owned 5G operator approved by the government in March 2025. The company is owned by the State Employees' Pension Fund, the Trade Bank of Iraq, and the ministry’s Al-Salam General Company, with Vodafone serving as its technical and commercial partner. In October 2025, however, a court suspended the signing of the company's operating license with the Communications and Media Commission following a complaint filed by a lawmaker.

In May, Sanad pledged to resolve the legal hurdle and revive the project, making the launch of the fourth mobile license one of his ministry’s priorities, alongside improving internet speeds.

Read more: Judicial freeze: Iraq's new national 5G carrier on hold