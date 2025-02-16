Iraqi MP drops case against convicted security officer

Shafaq News/ The legal claim against a convicted National Security Service officer has been withdrawn, allowing him to benefit from the General Amnesty Law, an Iraqi MP revealed on Sunday.

MP Mustafa Sanad announced the decision on Facebook, stating he had dropped his complaint against Ali Muteir at “the request of the officer’s mother and in recognition of the sacrifices made by the security agency.”

Notably, Muteir had been sentenced to four years in prison by Baghdad’s Karkh Criminal Court in late 2024, alongside Mohammed Juhi, the main defendant in the so-called “Eavesdropping Case.”

The court proceedings followed revelations in August by MP Mustafa Sanad, who exposed a network allegedly linked to the Prime Minister's Office. The network, reportedly including government employees and security officers, was accused of engaging in illegal activities such as wiretapping political figures, deploying electronic disinformation campaigns, and forging documents.