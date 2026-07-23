Al-Juwaiber women: A tradition of serving Arbaeen pilgrims

Shafaq News- Dhi Qar

Before sunrise each day, women from the Al-Juwaiber tribe in southern Iraq's Dhi Qar province gather around wood-fired clay ovens to bake bread and prepare free meals for thousands of people walking to the holy city of Karbala.

Their destination is Arbaeen, the annual commemoration held 40 days after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein bin Ali, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad and one of the most revered figures in Shia Islam. The event draws millions of participants every year, with communities across Iraq setting up volunteer stations to provide food, water, and rest along the route.

Within the Al-Juwaiber tribe, Umm Ali oversees the work as grandmothers, mothers, and young girls share the tasks. Some knead dough and bake traditional bread, while others grill fish and prepare hot meals for those passing through.

For her, serving travelers is a family legacy. "The honor of serving the pilgrims is not measured by how much we offer, but by the sincerity and intention behind it," she told Shafaq News.

By the time the last meals are served, another day of the pilgrimage has moved on, while the women of Al-Juwaiber quietly prepare to do it all again the following morning.