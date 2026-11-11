Shafaq News- Al-Diwaniyah

Security forces arrested the director of Al-Salahiya subdistrict in Iraq's Al-Diwaniyah province on Wednesday after allegedly catching him accepting a bribe, a local source told Shafaq News.

The source identified the official as Idris Al-Abidi and said security personnel, accompanied by an anti-corruption team, carried out the operation.

Al-Abidi was transferred to a detention facility pending further investigation.

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