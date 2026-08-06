Vehicle auction probe implicates Iraq health officials

Shafaq News- Al-Diwaniyah

Iraq's Health Ministry suspended three senior officials from the Al-Diwaniyah Health Directorate and referred them for investigation over alleged irregularities in the public auction sale of government vehicles, an official document showed on Thursday.

Those suspended are Hussam Rahman Hatem, director of the Administrative, Financial, and Legal Affairs Department; Ammar Zuhair Ghazi, head of the Legal Division; and Faez Abbas Mohammed, chairman of the valuation committee.

Last week, Iraq's Federal Commission of Integrity launched a wide-ranging anti-corruption operation in Al-Diwaniyah, issuing nearly 30 arrest and search warrants for officials, employees, and contractors accused of embezzlement, bribery, and misuse of public funds.