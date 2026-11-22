Shafaq News- Al-Diwaniyah

Iraq's Federal Integrity Commission (CoI) has arrested the director of Al-Salahiya district in Al-Diwaniyah province for allegedly demanding a bribe from a private generator owner in exchange for sparing his business from fines, the Commission said on Sunday.

The official was caught receiving the payment during a sting operation conducted by CoI teams in Al-Diwaniyah, even though the generator owner had committed no violations warranting a fine.

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