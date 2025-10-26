Al-Anbar launches initiative against stray dogs

Shafaq News - Al-Anbar

Ramadi Municipality in al-Anbar province will support the establishment of a reserve addressing the growing problem of stray dogs, an Iraqi official confirmed on Sunday.

Municipality Director Thaer Abdul Yass explained that the initiative stems from directives by al-Anbar Provincial Council President Omar Mushan Dubus and seeks to implement humane, sustainable solutions that safeguard residents and maintain the city’s environmental balance.

In recent months, al-Anbar has experienced a notable rise in stray dogs, locally known as “free-roaming dogs.” This increase has raised health and safety concerns, particularly in residential neighborhoods and local markets.

Medical experts emphasized the risks of diseases associated with dog bites, including rabies, which can cause serious health complications if untreated. They also stressed the importance of vaccination campaigns and public awareness to manage emergencies involving stray animals safely.

Read more: Culling vs. Sterilization: The battle over Baghdad's stray dogs