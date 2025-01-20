"Real Heroes" of Ramadi demand salaries after two months delay

Shafaq News/ Sanitation workers in Ramadi of Al-Anbar Province, employed on daily wages, called the relevant authorities to pay their salaries, which have been delayed for two months.

"We work every day under difficult conditions, relying on these salaries to feed our children and provide for their basic needs,” said Haider Shallal, a worker at the Ramadi Municipality Directorate, to Shafaq News.

Describing them as the "real heroes," community groups and activists called on local authorities to address the salary issues promptly, stressing that these workers deserve support for their service.

Ramadi authorities have yet to issue a formal statement explaining the delay or provide a timeline for the payments.

The delay in salaries for Ramadi workers reflects a broader issue where public sector employees in the country have faced salary delays due to financial constraints. The Ministry of Finance recently affirmed that public sector employees' salaries are given "based on available cash flow."