Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Federal Commission of Integrity (CoI) announced on Friday that it had dismantled a network of 12 employees accused of defrauding citizens by promising government jobs in exchange for money in Baghdad.

The suspects worked at the First Al-Rusafa Education Directorate and had allegedly operated since November 2025, forging appointment documents and arranging salary payments for employees who failed to report for duty.

Acting on judicial warrants, two teams from the commission’s Baghdad Investigation Directorate conducted operations in separate neighborhoods of the capital, arresting seven suspects and obtaining arrest warrants for the remaining five.

The investigative judge at the Al-Rusafa court specializing in integrity, money laundering, and economic crime cases ordered the seven suspects detained under the amended Decision No. 160 of 1983.

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