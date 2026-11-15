Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Central Anti-Corruption Criminal Court sentenced Khalid Ghazay Atiyah Mutlaq al-Maadidi, the Ministry of Electricity’s undersecretary for transmission and distribution affairs, to seven years in prison for illicit enrichment, the Federal Commission of Integrity said on Sunday.

The court ordered al-Maadidi to repay 8.24 billion Iraqi dinars ($5.42 million) and $6.68 million in illicit gains, in addition to a fine equivalent to the value of those gains, bringing the total to approximately 36.81 billion dinars ($24.22 million). It also upheld the seizure of his movable and immovable assets and authorized the Commission to seek compensation for damages once the verdict becomes final.

Earlier today, Iraqi authorities arrested eight employees of the Oil Products Distribution Company in Maysan province on suspicion of purchasing materials at twice their normal prices.

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