Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Maysan

Iraqi security forces have broken up a network accused of selling stolen cars and forged license plates in Baghdad, while traffic employees in Maysan were arrested over alleged manipulation of vehicle registration records and misuse of public funds, authorities reported on Tuesday.

The Interior Ministry revealed that its intelligence units seized two stolen cars and several forged license plates allegedly used to make the vehicles appear legally registered.

In Maysan, the Federal Integrity Commission confirmed the arrest of two employees at the Vehicle Registration and Driving License Complex within the provincial traffic directorate.

The Commission accused the employees of altering receipts linked to 40 applications for installing license plates on cars, construction vehicles and heavy trucks. Investigators also found that the employees had placed license plates outside the registration complex without administrative orders or official instructions authorizing the practice.