Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) began imposing taxes on hybrid vehicles on Tuesday, while maintaining the tax exemption for fully electric vehicles, the Interior Ministry said.

The move follows a policy introduced in February 2025 that exempted fully electric vehicles from registration and environmental fees in the KRI. The measure aimed to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles and reduce their environmental impact.

Iraq has tightened its broader customs regime for imported vehicles. The federal government began enforcing revised customs procedures in 2026, including a 15% duty on vehicles and the removal of a previous exemption for hybrid cars.