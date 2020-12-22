Kurdistan Parliament calls on KRG to ease taxes on imported essential products

Shafaq News / The Finance and Economy Committee in Kurdistan Regional Parliament called on Tuesday for the regional government to monitor prices in local markets to avoid their rise.

The head of the committee, Ziad Jabbar, said in a press conference held today, "We have submitted a request to the regional government to reduce the taxes it imposes on goods and commodities that fall within the daily needs of citizens, such as food, medicine, and health supplies to stabilize its prices."

Jabbar called on the government to control fuel prices in the local market.