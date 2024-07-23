Kurdistan Tax Authority cancels taxes on hotels, restaurants, and hospitals

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Tax Authority has announced the cancellation of a 10% tax imposed on hotels, restaurants, and hospitals in the Region, as confirmed by General Director of Taxes Kamel Waray.

Waray stated that taxes on bakeries, private hospitals, and the sale of undeveloped land have also been revoked.

The Kurdistan Region operates an independent tax system distinct from the federal Iraqi framework.

Over the years, the Regional Government (KRG) has developed a range of taxes including personal income tax, corporate tax, and customs duties, aiming to enhance revenue generation.

Efforts to modernize the system have led to digitalized tax processes and revised rates. However, challenges such as economic volatility due to oil price fluctuations, political disputes with the federal government, and enforcement issues persist.