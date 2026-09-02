Shafaq News- Middle East

Two Filipino seafarers were killed in an attack on the Saudi-owned tanker SIDR while it transited the Strait of Hormuz on August 31, Saudi shipping company Bahri said on Wednesday.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) separately confirmed the two fatalities in a tanker security incident in the strait, adding that authorities were investigating and no environmental impact had been reported.

According to maritime security firm Marisks, SIDR was one of two supertankers carrying Saudi crude struck by unidentified projectiles while passing through the Strait of Hormuz late Monday.

The United States and Iran this week exchanged their most intense military strikes since July, with US forces hitting Iranian military sites and Tehran responding with missile and drone attacks on US bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, and Iraq.

Shipping through Hormuz remains below recent levels. Preliminary Kpler data showed four commodity vessels crossing on September 1, down from 10 on Monday and a 10-day average of about 13.