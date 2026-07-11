1,200 MW of electricity to Wasit after protests

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Ministry of Electricity approved a daily electricity allocation of 1,200 megawatts for Wasit province, according to an official document issued on Saturday, following protests over deteriorating power supplies.

In the document, addressed to the governor of Wasit, the ministry said the decision is part of efforts to increase daily supply hours for residents despite shortages of fuel and natural gas needed to operate power plants. It also promised that electricity supply to the province would increase further if additional fuel becomes available and operating conditions improve.

On June 24, protesters angered by worsening electricity shortages shut down the Wasit Provincial Council building. Security forces later dispersed the demonstrators with tear gas and arrested more than 10 people.