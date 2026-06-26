Security Forces arrested electricity protesters in Wasit

Shafaq News- Wasit

Iraqi security forces raided the homes of residents and activists who took part in protests over deteriorating electricity supplies in Wasit province, arresting several residents and activists, a security source told Shafaq News on Friday.

Wasit has witnessed demonstrations over the past two days in response to worsening electricity outages. Protesters blocked the entrance to the Provincial Council building before security forces responded with tear gas.

A security source previously said demonstrators gathered in Kut, the provincial capital of Wasit, to protest the electricity situation and later moved to block the council building.

A local activist, who declined to be identified, told Shafaq News earlier this week that protesters had faced “a heavy security crackdown and that more than 10 demonstrators had been arrested.”