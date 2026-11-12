Shafaq News- Moscow/ Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday there was an opportunity for a breakthrough in efforts to end the war with Russia, as he arrived in Ireland ahead of the ninth meeting of the European Political Community (EPC) and planned talks with US presidential envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

"Today there really is this opportunity, this window of opportunity, when all those participants who are now engaged in the negotiation process, genuinely want to achieve a result before 2027," Zelenskyy said.

He is expected to meet the US envoys after their return from talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. "What's important is that the Americans flew to Putin with specifics," he said. "I would very much like them to return to Kyiv with specifics."

The comments came after Russia and Ukraine agreed to the "largest prisoner exchange" of the war during their first US-brokered talks since February. However, the two-day negotiations in Abu Dhabi, led by Kushner and Witkoff, made little progress toward a broader peace agreement.

A senior member of Ukraine's delegation said the Russian team had arrived with "very strict directives," but reported "big progress" on postwar security guarantees for Ukraine. Kushner acknowledged that trust remained absent between the two sides, while describing the negotiations as "a good first step."

Speaking alongside Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin, Zelenskyy said Kyiv hoped to secure concrete results toward ending the war, although much would depend on Washington's approach to Moscow.

"We are living through these massive attacks. Of course, we want to get results, and of course we will be doing everything to make that happen," he said.

Very pleased to welcome President @ZelenskyyUa back to Dublin ahead of tomorrow's EPC meeting. His visit demonstrates the enduring friendship between our nations. Ireland's support for Ukraine remains steadfast and we are working to advance their journey to EU membership. https://t.co/FMLnXZksDm — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) November 11, 2026

Around 50 heads of state are gathering in the Irish capital Dublin on Thursday to discuss the war in Ukraine and other major international issues. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte are also attending the summit.

EPC was established following Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, at the initiative of French President Emmanuel Macron, to provide a forum for EU and non-EU leaders to address shared challenges, particularly in security and energy.

Ahead of the meeting, Rutte said the United States, Ukraine, and Europe were "completely aligned and united," adding that the next move rested with Moscow. "Clearly we have to see that the Russian side is willing to play ball," he told reporters.

Despite the diplomatic efforts, fighting continued on the ground. Explosions were reportedly heard in Kyiv in the early hours of Thursday. In the southern Odesa region, three people were killed and 11 others injured in a Russian strike on a market, local authorities reported.

Meanwhile, a drone attack sparked a fire in the port area of Ust-Luga on Russia's Baltic Sea coast, injuring three Russian workers, regional Governor Aleksandr Drozdenko said. Ukraine later claimed responsibility for the attacks, saying it had launched several drones at the port, setting off a fire and damaging part of its fuel tank network.