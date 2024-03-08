Zelensky in Istanbul to discuss Ukrainian Crisis

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Turkish presidency stated that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky convened at the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul.

Zelensky said on the X platform, "My meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has commenced, and I am grateful to Turkey for its reliable support to Ukraine."

"Our countries, the entire region, and global food security necessitate unconditional security for navigation in the Black Sea... Together, we can achieve this," he added.

Zelensky arrived in Istanbul on Friday for talks with his Turkish counterpart Erdogan amidst continued pressure on other nations for additional ammunition and weaponry.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited Turkiye days ago, attending the Antalya Diplomacy Forum. He held sideline talks at the forum with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and several other foreign ministers.

Moreover, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan departed for the United States on Thursday for discussions in Washington with senior American officials on various issues, notably developments in the Ukrainian file.

Observers in Turkiye speculate a new Turkish initiative on the Ukrainian file to revive negotiations and make breakthroughs. Ankara reportedly coordinates with key stakeholders, particularly the United States, which Turkish officials previously accused of obstructing Kyiv's progress in dialogue with Moscow, a process previously sponsored by Turkiye.