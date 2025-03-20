Yemen’s Houthis target Israeli military position in Jaffa

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Yemen’s Ansarallah (Houthis) announced targeting an Israeli military position south of Jaffa (Yafa).

In a statement, the group's military spokesperson Yahya Saree said that the operation was carried out with a Palestine 2 hypersonic ballistic missile, declaring that it “successfully achieved its goal.”

He reiterated that these operations, in addition to the ban on Israeli navigation, will continue until the “aggression” against Gaza stops and the blockade is lifted.

بيان القوات المسلحة اليمنية بشأن تنفيذ عملية عسكرية استهدفت هدفاً عسكرياً للعدو الإسرائيلي جنوبي منطقة يافا المحتلة بصاروخ باليستي فرط صوتي نوع فلسطين2، محققة هدفها بنجاح بفضل الله. pic.twitter.com/IX861oUuUx — العميد يحيى سريع (@army21ye) March 20, 2025

This strike marks Ansarallah’s second attack on an Israeli target within 24 hours, following the assault on Ben Gurion Airport with a hypersonic ballistic missile.