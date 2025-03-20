Yemen’s Houthis target Israeli military position in Jaffa

2025-03-20T22:58:46+00:00

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Yemen’s Ansarallah (Houthis) announced targeting an Israeli military position south of Jaffa (Yafa).

In a statement, the group's military spokesperson Yahya Saree said that the operation was carried out with a Palestine 2 hypersonic ballistic missile, declaring that it “successfully achieved its goal.”

He reiterated that these operations, in addition to the ban on Israeli navigation, will continue until the “aggression” against Gaza stops and the blockade is lifted.

This strike marks Ansarallah’s second attack on an Israeli target within 24 hours, following the assault on Ben Gurion Airport with a hypersonic ballistic missile.

