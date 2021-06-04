Y.A.T arrest an ISIS leader in al-Hasakah 

Shafaq News/ The Anti-Terror Units Y.A.T of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) arrested an ISIS leader during a security operation in the countryside of Al-Shaddadi city.

The Anti-Terror Units said in a statement today that they had arrested an ISIS leader named Abdul Karim Abdullah during a security operation in Bilaliyah village in the countryside of Al-Shaddadi city, west of al-Hasakah.

Last Saturday, the SDF arrested four wanted persons on charges of belonging to ISIS in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor.