Within 24h: Hezbollah targets tens of Israeli Military Sites, Israel kills dozens of civilians in Lebanon

Shafaq News/ Within the last 24 hours, Hezbollah launched a series of targeted attacks on Israeli military sites, while Israel responded with intense airstrikes across Lebanon, killing dozens of civilians in the Bekaa Valley and southern regions.

Hezbollah's Targeted Strikes

According to consecutive statements released on Monday, Hezbollah (Islamic Resistance in Lebanon) said it intensified its operations, firing precision rockets at the Stella Maris naval base northwest of Haifa and the Miron air monitoring base. The group also used two drones to strike Ras al-Naqoura on the Lebanese coast on Monday, reportedly achieving accurate hits.

Hezbollah also launched an ambush on Israeli soldiers advancing near Kfar Kila, resulting in fatalities and injuries among the soldiers and the destruction of two Israeli vehicles.

“In a series of coordinated operations,” Hezbollah attacked Israeli forces stationed in multiple locations along the border, including the Al-Omra area near the Wazzani River and sites in Aytaroun, Khiyam, and Ya’qusa.

Moreover, the group said it targeted military gatherings with drones and rockets, reportedly destroying a Merkava tank and killing or injuring its crew. Additional strikes hit the Israeli settlements of Margaliot, Kiryat Shmona, and Rosh Pinna, among others, while large drone strikes impacted the Kafr Giladi and Even Menahem settlements.

According to Hezbollah, its missile force has conducted 103 launches reaching depths of up to 145 kilometers, while its air force has deployed approximately 150 drones in the past month.

The Lebanese military group also announced that it had killed about 90 Israeli soldiers since October 1.

Civilian Casualties in Israeli Strikes

Israel responded with intensified airstrikes across Lebanese territories, particularly in the Bekaa and Baalbek regions.

Over 60 civilians were killed and around 100 injured, according to Shafaq News sources, as Israeli attacks targeted villages and towns throughout the region.

Lebanon’s Ministry of Health’s Emergency Operations Center reported an initial toll of 10 casualties in Baalbek’s Al-Alaq town and 10 more in Hafir.

Ram village was struck, resulting in nine fatalities and three injuries, while two individuals were killed and 11 others were wounded in Yunin. Another two were killed and three injured in Shmustar.

Additional attacks led to six casualties, including a child, in Budai and eight casualties in Al-Hillaniya. In Britel, Israel killed one child and injured five others in ongoing strikes. Baalbek’s Goro barracks and Taraya village also sustained significant casualties.

In South Lebanon, three members of the Islamic Health Organization’s Civil Defense unit were killed in Ramadiyah. Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes hit Rashaya al-Fakhar, Arnon, Yahmor al-Shouqif, and Khiyam.

Israeli artillery also targeted Kafr Shouba and Halta, while a deadly strike on a residential building in Tyre’s Hay al-Ramal area killed seven people and injured 17 others.

Overall, Lebanon’s Ministry of Health reports that since the start of the war, Israel killed 2,710, and injured 12,592.

Ceasefire Negotiations Amid Escalation

As the hostilities continue, Israeli Channel 12 reported that Israel seeks to negotiate a deal with Lebanon, aiming to prevent Hezbollah’s rearmament. The proposed deal would suspend an expanded ground operation in Lebanon in exchange for implementing a land, sea, and air blockade.

The deal reportedly aims for a 60-day ceasefire to finalize a comprehensive agreement. Meanwhile, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin discussed with Israeli Security Minister Yoav Gallant ways to de-escalate the situation, with Austin reaffirming Washington’s commitment to a diplomatic arrangement that would allow civilians on both sides of the border to return home.

Yedioth Ahronoth, citing unnamed Israeli officials, suggested that negotiations to end the war are in advanced stages, although further details were not provided.