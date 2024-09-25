With "Almas" and an arsenal of drones... Hezbollah fights Israel

Shafaq News/ Hezbollah is armed with a vast stockpile of missiles, drones, and anti-tank rockets, including Iran-made weapons, which it can deploy to counter Israeli advances.

According to the Wall Street Journal, one of Hezbollah's most dangerous new weapons is the Iranian-manufactured "Almas" anti-tank guided missile, offering the group a higher level of precision than in its 2006 war with Israel.

The threat of full-scale war escalated on Monday after Israel intensified its airstrikes on Lebanon, including the capital Beirut, killing nearly 500 people and injuring more than 1,600 in what has become the bloodiest day in Lebanon since the Gaza war last year.

Israel has stated its aim to push Hezbollah away from the border and weaken its military capabilities, allowing around 60,000 displaced residents of northern Israel to return home.

Sources familiar with Hezbollah indicate that the group has accelerated its war preparations in recent months, expanding its tunnel network in southern Lebanon and repositioning fighters and weapons. US and regional officials report that Iran has increased its shipments of small arms, rockets, and both guided and unguided long-range missiles to Hezbollah.