Will Hamas and Israel agree on a Gaza truce deal?

Shafaq News/ Hamas and Israel have submitted their responses to a mediation proposal regarding the resumption of the second phase of Gaza ceasefire negotiations and a prisoner exchange deal, as the truce enters its 55th day.

Hamas agreed to release Israeli soldier Aidan Alexander, who holds US citizenship, along with the remains of four others with dual nationality, according to Arab media.

The group also demanded that mediators ensure Israel implements the remaining provisions of the first phase, including aid deliveries, reconstruction efforts, and withdrawal from the Philadelphi Corridor.

Israel, in its response, demanded the release of 11 living Israeli hostages, including Alexander, as well as the remains of 16 others. it also proposed releasing 120 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences, 1,110 additional detainees, and the remains of 160 Palestinians from Gaza.

US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff confirmed that Washington had proposed a plan to “bridge gaps” and extend the Gaza ceasefire. In a joint statement with the US National Security Council, Witkoff said the proposal aims to prolong the truce beyond the holy month of Ramadan and the Jewish Passover holiday, providing time to negotiate a framework for a permanent ceasefire.