Hamas denounces Israeli strikes as breach of Gaza ceasefire

Shafaq News – Gaza

Hamas on Wednesday accused Israel of deliberately undermining the US-brokered ceasefire in Gaza, describing the latest airstrikes as a “treacherous escalation” aimed at imposing new conditions.

In a statement, the movement declared that the attacks expose “Israel’s clear intent to destroy the truce,” holding Tel Aviv fully responsible for the consequences of the renewed bombardment and urging mediators to intervene immediately to restore calm.

According to the group, the Palestinian resistance factions remain committed to the agreement reached under President Donald Trump’s peace plan announced on October 9, but “will not allow the enemy to impose new realities under fire.”

The Israeli army on Tuesday night launched a new wave of strikes across Gaza, allegedly targeting more than 30 “terrorist militants.” Acting on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s orders, it pledged to “enforce the agreement and respond forcefully to any breach.”

#عاجل بناء على توجيهات المستوى السياسي وبعد سلسلة غارات ملموسة استهدفت عشرات الاهداف والعناصر الأرهابية من باشر جيش الدفاع في اعادة تطبيق الاتفاق بعد ان خرقته حماس الارهابية. ⭕️خلال الغارات هاجم جيش الدفاع والشاباك اكثر من 30 عنصرًا إرهابيا في وسائل قيادية لدى المنظمات… — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) October 29, 2025

Israeli officials justified the escalation by claiming that the body of a captive returned from Gaza through the International Committee of the Red Cross did not match the list of 13 detainees scheduled for release under the ceasefire framework.

Meanwhile, Gaza’s Health Ministry reported 104 deaths—including 46 children and 20 women—and 253 injuries since the latest strikes, bringing the overall toll since the start of the war to 68,643 deaths and 170,655 injuries.