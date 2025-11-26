Israel eliminates 5 Hamas members as post-ceasefire toll climbs in Gaza

Shafaq News – Middle East

Israel on Wednesday killed five Hamas operatives in separate operations across the Gaza Strip, as Palestinian health authorities reported new casualties despite the ceasefire.

According to a statement, Israeli forces raided a building in eastern Rafah after an airstrike earlier in the day, finding the body of one targeted operative alongside three armed men, whom troops shot at close range. They also arrested two others in the building, accusing them of trying to escape through Hamas’s underground network.

#عاجل 🔻مشاهد من رصد واستهداف المخربين شرقي رفح: خلال الأسبوع الأخير تم القضاء على أكثر من 20 مخربًا والقبض على ثمانية آخرين حاولوا الهروب من البنية التحتية الإرهابية التحت أرضية🔻متابعة للغارة الجوية التي نفذت صباح اليوم في منطقة رفح، قامت قوات لواء الناحال بتمشيط أحد المباني… pic.twitter.com/2CXzNAuG3N — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) November 26, 2025

The army, in a separate operation, targeted a Hamas member in northern Gaza who was allegedly preparing an imminent sniper attack against Israeli forces.

#عاجل 🔻جيش الدفاع استهدف أحد عناصر حماس لازالة تهديد فوري خطط بموجبه لتنفيذ مخطط إرهابي ضد قوات جيش الدفاع🔻استهدف جيش الدفاع قبل قليل عنصرًا ارهابيًا من حماس خطط لتنفيذ مخطط قنص ضد قوات جيش الدفاع العاملة في شمال قطاع غزةعلى المدى الزمني الوشيك. ⭕️لقد تم استهداف الإرهابي… pic.twitter.com/e3M3Lqfimg — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) November 26, 2025

The Palestinian group has yet to comment on the incidents.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza reported that 10 bodies reached hospitals in the past 24 hours — two newly killed and eight recovered from rubble — noting that more victims remain under collapsed buildings and along roads where emergency crews have been unable to reach them.

Since the ceasefire that began on 11 October 2025, the ministry has documented 347 deaths, 889 injuries, and 596 recovered bodies. It said the cumulative toll since the war began has reached 69,785 killed and 170,965 wounded, most of them women and children.

