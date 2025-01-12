Wildfires ravage Los Angeles as high winds threaten containment efforts

Shafaq News/ Wildfires sweeping through Los Angeles’ Pacific Palisades area have consumed over 1,000 additional acres in the past 24 hours, causing extensive destruction and forcing thousands to evacuate, according to officials.

Firefighters are struggling to contain the rapidly spreading flames, as wind gusts of up to 70 mph threaten to exacerbate the situation.

Aircraft deployed water and fire retardants on steep hills while ground crews intensified efforts to contain the fires, which have now scorched more than 22,000 acres.

The Los Angeles Fire Department reported that the “fires have damaged or destroyed 12,000 structures and left at least 13 people unaccounted for. Officials anticipate the “death toll could rise” as firefighters conduct house-to-house searches once conditions allow.

California Fire Chief Todd Hopkins revealed that “only 11% of the Palisades fire has been contained, while flames have spread into Mandeville Canyon,” sparking concerns that the upscale Brentwood neighborhood, home to several celebrities, could be at risk.

Meteorologist Rose Schoenfeld of the National Weather Service warned that “dangerous fire weather” is expected to persist until Wednesday, with sustained winds of 30 mph and gusts reaching 70 mph in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

However, she added, “conditions are expected to improve by Thursday.”

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna announced “evacuation orders” affecting “approximately 153,000 residents and placing 57,000 structures at risk.”

“Another 166,000 individuals have been alerted to prepare for potential evacuations,” he added.

In a coordinated response, firefighting teams and resources have been sent from seven neighboring states, along with assistance from the federal government, Canada, and Mexico.

The toxic smoke enveloping the area has prompted officials to declare a “public health emergency.” Residents are urged to follow evacuation orders and “remain vigilant” as firefighting efforts continue.

Notably, across Los Angeles, a series of wildfires fanned by the Santa Ana winds have been leveling homes in the area for nearly a week, leaving a path of record-breaking destruction in their wake.