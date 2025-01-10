Los Angeles fires kill 10 lives, force mass evacuations

Shafaq News/ The death toll from the devastating wildfires sweeping through Los Angeles rose to 10 on Friday, the LA County Medical Examiner's office confirmed, as authorities work to identify victims and notify their families.

The fires, which have been raging since the start of the week, have destroyed over 10,000 structures, including homes and vehicles, and forced the evacuation of more than 130,000 residents. Severe drought conditions and hurricane-force winds have exacerbated the crisis, with Mayor Karen Bass describing the situation as a "perfect storm”

President Joe Biden called the fires "the most destructive in California's history."

California Governor Gavin Newsom said more than 7,500 firefighters, including reinforcements from other states, are battling what he called "unprecedented" blazes. As water supplies dwindle, officials have urged residents to conserve water to avoid critical shortages.

Efforts to contain the fires have been hampered by strong winds, though calmer conditions in some areas have provided brief respite.