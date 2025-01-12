LA wildfire: Death toll climbs to 16 as thousands evacuate

Shafaq News/ Wildfires sweeping through Los Angeles have devastated entire neighborhoods, forcing tens of thousands of residents to evacuate. Officials have confirmed at least 16 fatalities and the destruction of over 12,000 buildings as the crisis continues to unfold.

The infernos have consumed more than 60 square miles, with their intensity escalating on Saturday night, according to US media reports. The National Weather Service has issued warnings of "elevated to critical fire risks" across LA and Ventura counties, extending through next Wednesday.

The Palisades Fire, the largest active blaze, has prompted additional evacuation orders for Encino and Brentwood. Meanwhile, the Eaton Fire, raging above Altadena in northern Los Angeles County, has claimed at least 11 lives, consumed over 22 square miles, and left behind catastrophic destruction. Firefighters have made notable progress in containing the Kenneth Fire and the Hearst Fire, which erupted in the San Fernando Valley.

As residents cope with the destruction, anxiety mounts over Los Angeles County's evacuation alert system. CBS News reported widespread frustration with delays and failures in evacuation notifications, further complicating the response to an already dire situation.