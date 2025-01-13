Death toll in Los Angeles wildfires rises to 24

Shafaq News/ The death toll from the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles, California, has climbed to 24, according to a US medical source.

Firefighters made headway on Sunday in battling the blazes, but meteorologists have cautioned that strong winds expected this week could worsen the situation. Crews worked tirelessly to contain two major wildfires that have raged across the region for six consecutive days.

The National Weather Service has issued red flag warnings through Wednesday, highlighting extreme fire conditions. Sustained winds of 50 miles (80 kilometers) per hour, with mountain gusts reaching 70 miles (113 kilometers) per hour, threaten to reignite flames and expand the fires' reach.

The wildfires have already consumed tens of thousands of acres and destroyed numerous buildings. Evacuation orders have displaced over 166,000 residents as authorities strive to prevent further loss of life.

The financial toll is staggering, with The Washington Post reporting an estimated $150 billion in wildfire-related damages across Los Angeles.