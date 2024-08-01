Second wildfire in a week engulfs Iraq's Kuwayzah Mountains

Shafaq News/ A new wildfire has broken out in the Kuwayzah Mountains of al-Sulaymaniyah, Iraq's Kurdistan, a local civil defense source told Shafaq News on Thursday.

The cause of the blaze is currently unknown.

Firefighting teams have been deployed to the area to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading further, the source said.

This is the second such incident in the past week. A previous wildfire in the same area last Monday destroyed over 200 dunums of land and hundreds of trees.

In recent years, wildfires have become a recurring problem in the mountains of the Kurdistan region during the summer months. In May, a large portion of the mountain was scorched by another wildfire.