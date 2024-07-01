Wildfires and extreme weather ravage southern Europe

Shafaq News/ Southern Europe is reeling from a series of devastating natural events, with wildfires blazing near Greece's capital and extreme weather causing fatalities and severe disruptions in Switzerland, Turkiye, and Italy.

Greece

Two large wildfires erupted near Greece's capital, Athens, on Sunday, prompting authorities to issue emergency evacuation orders and urge residents to stay indoors and close their windows to shield themselves from the smoke.

The first wildfire ignited southeast of Athens early in the afternoon, quickly engulfing at least four homes and several cars, local officials reported. As of 6:00 p.m., no casualties had been reported. The blaze was advancing towards the port of Lavrio, situated approximately 60 kilometers (37 miles) southeast of Athens. This area, already scarred by previous wildfires, now faces renewed threats. Authorities are particularly concerned about a small forest near Cape Sounio that could also be at risk.

Later in the day, a second, fast-moving fire broke out north of Athens, close to the suburb of Stamata. This blaze tore through scrubland and forest, ascending the slopes of the 1,100-meter (3,600-foot) Mount Penteli, one of the four mountains encircling the capital region.

The Greek Fire Service reported that a combined force of 230 firefighters, supported by 17 planes and 12 helicopters, was actively combating both fires. However, aerial firefighting operations are limited to daylight hours, posing a significant challenge to containment efforts. Hot and dry weather, coupled with strong winds, has exacerbated the spread of the wildfires. Temperatures in the low 30s Celsius (high 80s Fahrenheit) are expected to climb further on Monday and Tuesday, raising concerns about the potential for more fires.

Switzerland and Turkiye

Elsewhere in Europe, extreme weather has resulted in four fatalities due to storms in Switzerland and northern Italy, while fires continue to displace residents in Greece and Turkiye.

In Switzerland's Italian-speaking Ticino state, a landslide in the Fontana area of the Maggia Valley led to the recovery of three bodies. Meanwhile, the body of a man reported missing by his partner was found at a hotel in the Alpine resort of Saas-Grund, likely overwhelmed by floodwaters.

Swiss authorities reported another man missing since Saturday evening in the Binn area, close to the Italian border. Heavy rain has afflicted both southern and western Switzerland, necessitating the evacuation of campsites along the River Maggia and causing the collapse of part of the Visletto road bridge. One person remains missing in the Lavizzara valley.

Italy

Northern Italy has also been besieged by floods, thunderstorms, and landslides, with firefighters in the Piedmont region executing approximately 80 rescue operations. Two adults and a three-month-old girl were rescued after rising waters left them stranded in their car between Montanaro and San Benigno Canavese. In Valle D'Aosta, several villages have been cut off due to overflowing streams, underscoring the widespread impact of the severe weather.