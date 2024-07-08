White House denies Biden being treated for Parkinson's

Shafaq News/ The White House confirmed, on Monday, that President Joe Biden is not receiving treatment for Parkinson's disease, following reports that a specialist in the condition visited the White House eight times last year.

Concerns about the President's health emerged after Biden stumbled during his debate with Republican Donald Trump on June 27.

The New York Times reported that White House visitor records indicate Dr. Kevin Canard, a neurologist specializing in movement disorders who recently published research on Parkinson's disease, visited the White House eight times from last summer through this spring.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declined to confirm Dr. Canard's visits during a press briefing, citing the need to respect the privacy of all participants for security reasons.

Jean-Pierre stated that President Biden has been examined by a neurologist three times as part of his annual physical examinations and reaffirmed that Biden is not being treated for Parkinson's disease.