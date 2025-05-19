White House clarifies: Qatari jet is for US Air Force, not Trump

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the White House clarified that a luxury Boeing 747-8 aircraft from Qatar is being gifted to the United States government, not to President Donald Trump personally.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt rejected those claims, stating the aircraft is “a state-level gift to the US Air Force” and will be integrated into the presidential fleet during Trump’s second term.

“This is not a personal gift,” Leavitt said. “It will be handled according to established legal and ethical procedures.”

The aircraft will undergo technical modifications by the US Department of Defense and is expected to be transferred to the Trump Presidential Library once his term ends, after Trump denied any intention to retain the jet after leaving office.

The deal has triggered bipartisan concern. Senator Ted Cruz warned that the aircraft could pose “serious espionage and surveillance risks.” Senator Jack Reed, a senior Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee, cautioned that the donation could jeopardize secure US communications systems.

The aircraft gift coincided with a $1.2 trillion economic agreement signed between the US and Qatar during Trump’s recent visit to Doha, which includes $243.5 billion in bilateral contracts, including Qatar Airways’ purchase of 160 Boeing aircraft valued at $200 billion.

“This is outstanding—160 aircraft, over $200 billion in value,” Trump remarked at the signing.