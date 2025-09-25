Washington rules out quick end to Syria sanctions

Shafaq News – Washington

US Special Envoy to Syria Tom Barrack confirmed on Thursday that lifting sanctions on Damascus will be a gradual process, emphasizing that real progress depends on the credibility of the new government.

Speaking with Shafaq News, Barrack explained that the sanctions framework—covering the Caesar Act, a US law targeting Syria for war-related human rights violations, the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), which restricts dealings with states considered threats to US security, and measures linked to the F-35 fighter jet program that limit military sales and cooperation with sanctioned states—requires close coordination between Congress and the White House. He acknowledged that a breakthrough remains possible, but underlined that in Washington, such steps rarely move quickly.

Sanctions initially designed to target the al-Assad government now prevent the new authorities from demonstrating credibility, according to Barrack. The leadership, which replaced former President Bashar al-Assad after his ouster in December 2024, lacks the resources to meet even basic obligations such as paying civil servants, he explained, adding, “Although Qatar has pledged financial support, banks cannot transfer the money without violating restrictions.”

The Caesar Act, he confirmed, continues to discourage investors, since exemptions lasting only 180 days do not provide the stability needed to attract large-scale commitments, leaving businesses wary of sudden policy reversals. The envoy highlighted ongoing efforts with Congress to “build trust” and create conditions for American, European, and Gulf partners to assist the Syrian government.

Sanctions on Syria were first imposed in 1979 and expanded significantly after the outbreak of war in 2011, restricting the al-Assad regime over widespread alleged abuses. Following al-Assad’s fall last year, the new leadership called for relief, prompting the US Department of State in May 2025 to issue a 180-day exemption under the Caesar Act. The measure eased restrictions on several Syrian institutions in line with President Donald Trump’s pledge to support stability and encourage investment, while ensuring that no benefit would reach entities linked to terrorism or the former regime.

For Shafaq News, Mostafa Hashem, Washington, D.C.