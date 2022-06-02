Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

War in Ukraine has become war of attrition likely to end through negotiations, NATO Chief Says

Category: World

Date: 2022-06-02T20:18:13+0000
War in Ukraine has become war of attrition likely to end through negotiations, NATO Chief Says

Shafaq News / The war in Ukraine has become “a war of attrition,” and Western nations must prepare for "the long haul," NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg warned on June 2 following talks with U.S. President Joe Biden.

“Wars are by nature unpredictable and therefore we just have to be prepared for the long haul," Stoltenberg told reporters after meeting Biden at the White House.

While reiterating that NATO does not want to enter direct confrontation with Russia, Stoltenberg said the Western military alliance has a "responsibility" to support Ukraine.

Stoltenberg said Ukrainians are "paying a high price for defending their own country,” but Russia is also “taking high casualties."

The war most likely will end at the negotiating table, he said, adding that what happens during talks "is very closely linked to the situation on the ground, on the battlefield."

Asked if Ukraine is being pressured by the West to accept losses of territory in order to negotiate peace, Stoltenberg said "it's not for us to decide” what Ukraine should accept or refuse.

The NATO chief would not comment on whether the alliance was discussing naval escorts to unblock grain exports, but said he welcomed efforts to find ways to get more grain out.

"The easiest way to get more grain out and to reduce the pressure on food prices is for [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin to end the war," he said.

(RFERL)

related

US seeks $6.9 billion to help Ukraine, strengthen NATO

Date: 2022-03-28 17:15:31
US seeks $6.9 billion to help Ukraine, strengthen NATO

NATO chief: Still a 'diplomatic way out' of Ukraine conflict, as military alliance prepares written proposal for Russia

Date: 2022-01-31 19:33:47
NATO chief: Still a 'diplomatic way out' of Ukraine conflict, as military alliance prepares written proposal for Russia

U.S., NATO say no signs Russia pulling back troops in Ukraine standoff

Date: 2022-02-16 18:00:41
U.S., NATO say no signs Russia pulling back troops in Ukraine standoff

NATO vows more help for Ukraine, begins planning to adapt to 'new reality'

Date: 2022-03-16 19:17:37
NATO vows more help for Ukraine, begins planning to adapt to 'new reality'

You can give us 1% of your planes and tanks – Zelensky at NATO summit

Date: 2022-03-24 13:24:14
You can give us 1% of your planes and tanks – Zelensky at NATO summit

Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances

Date: 2022-03-04 05:42:11
Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances

European Council and Commission condemn Russia's "unprecedented and unprovoked military aggression of Ukraine"

Date: 2022-02-24 09:19:04
European Council and Commission condemn Russia's "unprecedented and unprovoked military aggression of Ukraine"

Ukrainian, Russian FMs to meet in Antalya, Turkish FM says

Date: 2022-03-07 13:03:53
Ukrainian, Russian FMs to meet in Antalya, Turkish FM says