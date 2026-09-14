Shafaq News- Middle East

Israeli military Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir on Monday instructed the military advocate general to examine possible legal action over the award-winning documentary Naza, which examines Israeli crimes against civilians in the Gaza.

The film won the Special Jury Prize on Saturday at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival in Italy. Produced by Britain’s Guardian newspaper, it was directed by Oscar-winning Israelis Yuval Abraham and Rachel Sur.

According to Israeli media outlets, Zamir ordered an information security review to identify who may have leaked “classified materials” used in the documentary, as well as the formation of a team of Israeli and international experts to address “false allegations” against the military.

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Zamir called the documentary “a deliberate attempt to directly undermine the legitimacy of the Israeli military and the State of Israel,” accusing its filmmakers of adopting narratives promoted by “Israel haters” and damaging the reputation of Israeli soldiers and commanders.

Israeli media reported that he held an urgent meeting with senior commanders at the Kirya, the Defense Ministry headquarters, where participants agreed that the film’s claims required a response.

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