Unprecedented bombardment strikes southern Lebanon amid Israeli military operations

Shafaq News/ On Monday, several areas in southern Lebanon experienced unprecedented shelling, raising concerns about Israel potentially establishing a firepower-enforced buffer zone.

Images circulated showing the Israeli army demolishing entire neighborhoods in the town of Aitaroun, while continued evacuation orders were issued for residents in wide areas of southern Lebanon.

Israeli air forces carried out intense airstrikes on the city of Tyre, following military warnings for the complete evacuation of streets and neighborhoods within the city.

The Israeli military stated that activities by Hezbollah compelled them to utilize force, urging residents of Tyre to steer clear of specified facilities and buildings and to head north of the Litani River.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health reported an initial casualty count of five dead and ten wounded following the Israeli attack on a building in the Raml neighborhood of Tyre.

In a parallel development, Hezbollah announced it had targeted an Israeli military gathering for the fourth time at the Fatima Gate along the border. The group also confirmed, in separate statements, that it had struck the Yodfat Military Industries facility southeast of Akka with a drone strike, as well as Kiryat Shmona and the Alma region west of Wazzani in northern Israel with a barrage of rockets.