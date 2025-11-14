Ukraine strike shuts major Russian oil port

Shafaq News – Moscow / Kyiv

Russia’s Black Sea port of Novorossiysk halted oil exports on Friday after a Ukrainian missile and drone strike, international outlets reported.

The strike was one of Ukraine’s largest attacks on Russian energy facilities in months and comes amid intensified efforts to degrade Moscow’s oil infrastructure, according to the reports.

The disruption affected about 2.2 million barrels per day – roughly 2 percent of global supply – pushing global prices up more than 2 percent on fears of further delays.

Novorossiysk Governor Veniamin Kondratyev stated that the region had sustained its most severe damage since the war began in 2022.

Ukrainian long-range air and sea drones have repeatedly targeted Russian refineries, Black Sea and Baltic ports, and pipeline networks throughout the year, causing periodic disruptions to Moscow’s energy sector.

