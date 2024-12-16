US urges citizens to leave Syria amid “volatile and unpredictable” situation

Shafaq News/ The US Department of State urged American citizens to leave Syria due to what it described as “volatile and unpredictable” conditions.

“The security situation in Syria continues to be volatile and unpredictable with armed conflict and terrorism throughout the country. U.S. citizens should depart Syria if possible. U.S. citizens who are unable to depart should prepare contingency plans for emergency situations and be prepared to shelter in place for extended periods,” the US Department of State stated.

Meanwhile, the US allowed the new Syrian flag to be raised at the Syrian Embassy in Washington, although reports confirmed that the embassy will remain closed.

Notably, the US Embassy in Damascus suspended operations in 2012, halting routine and emergency consular services for Americans in Syria.

This US advisory comes as several previously cautious countries, including the US, UK, France, and the UN, begin engaging with Syria's new administration after the fall of former President Bashar al-Assad.

Many countries and international organizations welcomed Al-Assad's fall but have exercised caution in engaging with the new government, awaiting its policies on governance, minorities, and women's rights.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed that his country is in contact with all Syrian parties, including Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS,) designated a terrorist organization under US law.