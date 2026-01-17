US unveils Gaza governance committee under Trump peace plan

Shafaq News– Washington/ Gaza

On Friday, the White House announced the formation of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), describing the move as a vital step forward in implementing phase two of the US President Donald Trump’s peace plan in Gaza.

According to a statement by the White House, Ali Shaath will chair the National Committee as a technocratic figure tasked with overseeing the restoration of public services, rebuilding civil institutions, and preparing the territory for sustainable self-governance.

The move aligns with United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803 (2025), which endorsed Trump’s plan and supported the creation of a Board of Peace to oversee its implementation, the White House noted, adding that the Board, chaired by Donald Trump, will provide strategic oversight, mobilize international resources, and ensure accountability during Gaza’s transition from conflict to recovery.

The new structure also includes senior security and administrative appointments. Nickolay Mladenov was named High Representative for Gaza, serving as the on-the-ground liaison between the Board of Peace and the National Committee. Major General Jasper Jeffers was appointed Commander of the International Stabilization Force, responsible for leading security operations, overseeing disarmament, and securing humanitarian access.

To support governance, a Gaza Executive Board was formed, bringing together regional and international figures, including Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, UAE Minister Reem Al-Hashimy, Egyptian General Hassan Rashad, and others. The board aims to ensure close coordination with Arab states and the international community.

Earlier this week, United States President Donald Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, announced in a social media post the launch of the second phase of a US-brokered plan to end the war in the Gaza Strip.

The announcement builds on November 2025 UN Security Council adoption of a US-sponsored resolution to end the war in Gaza, authorizing the deployment of a temporary international force through the end of 2027.

For Shafaq News, Mostafa Hashem, Washington, D.C.