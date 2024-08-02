US to adjust Middle East military deployments with escalation in Israel-Hamas conflict

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Pentagon announced that US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had informed Israel of upcoming changes to US military deployments in the Middle East.

The Pentagon indicated that Austin has not yet finalized the specifics of the force deployments, with various options, including aircraft and naval assets, still being considered.

The adjustments come as the US anticipates potential Iranian retaliation following the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran two days ago. This incident is part of a broader escalation in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh said, "Austin informed the minister of additional measures to include ongoing and future defensive force posture changes that the department will take to support the defense of Israel." Singh added that Austin and President Joe Biden have committed to bolstering US force protection in the region. "We will be bolstering our force protection in the region," Singh noted.

In a Thursday call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Biden discussed potential new US defensive deployments to address threats such as missiles and drones.

Iran and Hamas have both accused Israel of orchestrating the killing and have vowed retaliation. Israel has neither confirmed nor denied involvement. Singh emphasized that the US is keen to avoid a wider regional conflict, stating, "We don't want to see heightened tensions, and we do believe there is an off-ramp here, and that is a ceasefire deal."