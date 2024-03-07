Health crisis looms in Gaza with the spread of decomposed bodies

Shafaq News/ In the ongoing Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip, a distressing health crisis is unfolding, further compounded by the proliferation of decomposed bodies and the overburdened healthcare system in the region.

The head of a charitable organization in Egypt, Heba Rashed, recently revealed that the association has been in contact with a Palestinian patient who, having arrived from Gaza, is suffering from an "unusual foot ailment."

She explained that the Palestinian patient is suffering from inflammation in the foot tissues, a consequence of exposure to a decomposed body amid the grim situation in Gaza, where proper burial spaces are scarce.

This raises critical questions about the health implications of the widespread presence of decomposed bodies in the Gaza Strip, particularly in the context of the continuous Israeli airstrikes and attacks.

Dr. Hamed Abdullah Hamed, a professor of dermatology at Cairo University, sheds light on the potential health hazards resulting from the spread of decomposed bodies. He emphasizes to Al-Arabiya that the failure to bury bodies promptly, coupled with the dissemination of remains from the wounded and their subsequent secretions, poses significant risks to public health.

"The decomposition of bodies releases gases and toxic chemicals that can travel through the air, affecting humans and other living beings."

According to Dr. Hamed, the dust generated by the destruction of homes and the aftermath of bomb explosions can lead to various skin diseases, including burns, sores, and toxic pus. Additionally, the anaerobic respiration of bacteria contributes to foul odors and presents a severe health threat.

"Conventional antibiotics are often ineffective against these bacterial infections." He added.

The professor underscores that Gaza residents may face severe skin infections, recurring purulent sores, and the rapid spread of scabies due to the conducive environment created by the accumulation of corpses and the scarcity of water for personal hygiene.

Moreover, he warns of the potential health risks associated with hospitals ceasing operations due to the accumulation of waste containing bloodstains, bones, skin, tissues, and wounds.

"The inability to properly handle and dispose of such waste can lead to severe infections in body tissues and an increased risk of viral hepatitis "B" and "C" infections."

The Gaza Strip, situated on the Mediterranean coast on the border with Egypt, is home to approximately 2.3 million people, residing in one of the most densely populated areas globally.

Following the October 7 attacks by Hamas, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a stark warning, threatening to transform Gaza into a "deserted island" and advising its residents to evacuate immediately.

According to Al-Jazeera live tracker, at least 30,717 people were killed by Israel in the Strip, including more than 12,300 children and 8,400 women.

12 out of 35 hospitals are partially functioning, with Israel preventing any health or humanitarian aid from entering through Rafah border crossing.