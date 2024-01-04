US denies observing genocide acts in Gaza, dismissing South Africa's ICC move

Shafaq News/ The United States, responding to South Africa's move to launch genocide proceedings at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Israel's military operation in Gaza, stated on Wednesday that it had not witnessed acts constituting genocide in the region.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller, during a regular news briefing, emphasized, "Those are allegations that should not be made lightly ... we are not seeing any acts that constitute genocide. That is a determination by the State Department."

South Africa called for an urgent ICJ order declaring Israel in breach of its obligations under the 1948 Genocide Convention. Public hearings on this matter are scheduled for January 11 and 12. Israel, rejecting the charges, pledged to defend itself in court.

Miller refrained from commenting on war crimes against humanity, stating he had no assessment to share.

Israel has labeled the genocide case "baseless," accusing Hamas of using Palestinians as human shields and misusing aid. Hamas denies these allegations.