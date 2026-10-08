Shafaq News- Washington

The US government suspended Microsoft, Adobe, and several major IT companies from a key employment-based green-card program as part of a broader immigration crackdown, Reuters reported on Thursday.

The Labor Department will stop accepting or processing permanent labor certification applications involving Microsoft, Cognizant, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, HCL Technologies, Capgemini, and Adobe, according to Reuters. Vice President JD Vance accused some companies of abusing foreign-worker programs while cutting US jobs, saying the suspensions would remain in place until the administration sees changes in their hiring practices.

The crackdown targets the PERM labor certification process, which is required for most employment-based green cards. Reuters noted that Microsoft is the largest filer of PERM applications, while US immigration data ranked Amazon as the largest employer of approved H-1B beneficiaries in fiscal 2026, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Apple, and Microsoft.

The administration also launched investigations into nine universities, including Harvard, Yale, Stanford, Brown, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, over alleged misuse of exchange-visitor visas. Investigators will examine whether foreign influence, improper financial relationships, or visa abuse are compromising federally funded research.

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